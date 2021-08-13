As part of efforts to mitigate the effect of the third wave of COVID-19 infection, Lagos State government has activated 10 COVID-19 oxygen treatment and sample collection centres.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, stated this, yesterday, while reviewing reports of operations at the centres. He said 20 local government areas based COVID-19 sample collection sites were also re-activated. The centres, which were established during the first and second waves of the pandemic, had been rejigged to provide swift oxygen therapy to residents who require it.

He said the centres were also to provide easy access to COVID-19 testing for residents.

According to him, the centres are strategically located in 10 local government areas with a high burden of COVID-19 infection.

“The reactivation of these centres and sites are part of the strategies adopted in response to recent increase in COVID-19 infection occasioned by the third wave of new strains. The oxygen treatment centres will support patients with oxygen while the LGA Based Sample Collection Sites will service patients with any of the COVID-19 symptoms or who are exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. Abayomi said the state was ramping up testing and improving on its management of COVID-19 cases by providing citizens with support and seamless access to quality and efficient COVID-19 care services.

