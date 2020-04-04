Moshood Adebayo, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced free medical facilities for pregnant women, surgery and other emergency cases in the state.

This is part of the state government’s efforts to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the novel coronavirus pandemic across the country.

The governor, during a press briefing in Lagos, also disclosed that no fewer than 400 yellow buses were impounded by the Special Task Force and other security agencies for flouting the Federal Government’s order on the restriction of movement in the state.