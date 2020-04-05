Moshood Adebayo

As a way of ameliorating hardships occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, has announced free medical facilities for pregnant women, surgery and other emergency cases in the state.

The governor, who spoke during a press breifing in Lagos yesterday, said his administration world for the duration of the restriction on movement take full responsibility for the medical bills of all patients who are in emergency/casualty cases as well as their registrations, laboratories, tests, surferies and others.

According to him, the gesture would also include maternity cases, normal delivery and Caesarean section, while the lockdown lasts this month.

He also disclosed that 24 patients have so far been discharged from the Infectitious Diseases Cente, (IDC), Yaba, Lagos.

“ On Friday April 3, 2020, eleven new patients were diagnosed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 109. I have no doubt that all the patients will continue to enjoy the excellent care being offered by our indefatigable medical officials who deserve credit for their heroic exploits on the frontlines of this battle,”he said.

While saluting residents of the state, who continue to obey the government’s directive, Sanwo-Olu warned that those who flouted Federal Government’s directive would be dealt with.

“The strong arms of the law will catch up with them sooner than later and they will be brought to justice swiftly and comprehensively.”

Meanwhile, the governor said no fewer than 400 yellow buses were impounded by the Special Taskforce and other security agencies for flouting the Federal Government’s order on restriction of movements in the state.