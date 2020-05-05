Sunday Ani

Deputy Majority Leader, Lagos State House of Assembly, Noheem Adams has charged Lagosians to trust Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration and the state legislature as they battle further spread of COVID-19 in the state, describing their efforts as proactive and reliable.

He described the existing synergy between the state’s executive and legislative arms as one that is capable of guaranteeing the safety of the residents.

The lawmaker who represents Eti Osa Constituency I, made the call while distributing some relief materials to his constituents in the three council areas of Eti Osa East, Eti Osa West and Iru Local Council Development Areas (LCDA).

The relief materials which included bags of rice, beans, garri, and other food items were distributed through the Community Development Associations (CDAs) and traditional rulers in the affected localities, with a view to ameliorating the hardship occasioned by the rampaging scourge.

He said the initiative was to complement the state government’s efforts and ensure that residents adhere to the ‘stay-at-home’ order.

He also commended the Speaker of the state’s Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, for his forthrightness in introducing, “A bill for a law to combat and stop the spread of the Coronavirus in Lagos State and for connected purposes,” and ensuring speedy passage of the bill into Law now waiting for the governor’s assent; a development that has given the governor strong backing to tackle the situation head-long.

“The rising number of those that have been discharged after treatment and declared free of the virus in Lagos shows that the state government is efficient and effective in treating the disease,” he said.

Adams noted that while advanced countries like Italy, Spain and United States of America among others are still losing their citizens in thousand to COVID-19, its effect in Nigeria is still very minimal.

“I want to commend Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi for being on top of the situation.

“I urge every one of us to trust this Government for it has been mandated by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ensure the security of lives and property of the populace.

“My counsel is that you stay indoors. Let us adhere strictly to all the precautionary measures dished out by the local, state and federal governments because what the government is only trying to say that it is only those who are alive that can do many things,” he stated.

One of the beneficiaries, a representative of a resettlement area, Alhaji Suraju Abejamu, commended the lawmaker his kind gesture, saying he is known for giving several aids to his constituents.

“I am just an errand person. I am sent by Noheem Adams to go back to the resettlement and share food with people so as to lessen their burden of staying at home.

“This is not the first time he is doing a thing like this. He has been doing things like this in the past but with this situation now at hand, people will know that they have a representative, who feels for them and has been giving them food to eat and even money to spend,” he said.

The Baale of Baadore Community, Chief Muraino Jikogi, who received the items on behalf of his people, commended the lawmaker, describing him as a shining star, who has been making them proud ever since he got into the Assembly.

Prince Isiaka Agbabiaka, who represented the Baale of Ajah, Chief Murisiku Alani Oseni, promised that they would take to all necessary precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay in their community, even as he appreciated the gesture from the lawmaker.