By Sunday Ani

Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, to intensify public enlightenment campaigns to curtail spread of COVID-19 pandemic second wave among Lagosians.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, who presented the matter during plenary, yesterday, also said it was important for the House to invite the Commissioner for Health, Tunji Abayomi, to brief the House on the government’s efforts to prevent the spread of the disease in the state.

He said there was an urgent need to ensure COVID-19 protocols were strictly observed, even as he urged the government to ensure enforcement was total.

“The governor is down with mild symptoms of COVID-19 and I want to urge the lawmakers in the House to observe the protocols of the pandemic.

“The clerk should also ensure the staff of the House and visitors observe the protocols.

“We should sustain the campaign against the spread of the disease in the state. We all know the disease is on the increase in the United States of America and in other countries.

“The health commissioner should come and brief the House on the efforts being made to prevent the spread of the disease in the state,” Obasa said.

A member of the House Committee on Health Services, Bisi Yusuff, said people no longer take precaution against the disease as many don’t even believe it exists.

He said the state could not afford another lockdown, warning that the only way out was for people to observe the protocol.