The number of COVID-19 cases in Lagos State now stands at 8,864, according to data released the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday.

The NCDC announced the figure in its COVID-19 Situation Report for June 22.

It said that Lagos accounted for 288 new COVID-19 infections out of the 675 cases recorded nationwide on June 22.

That brings the state’s total number of infections to 8,864.

According to NCDC, Lagos recorded no death on Monday but discharged four patients on the reported day, making 1,448 COVID-19 patients that have fully recovered from the disease in the state so far.

NCDC stated that Lagos remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, with 8,864 of the 20,919 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Also, data by the World Health Organisation Africa Region (WHOAR) shows that there are 312,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent, with over 149,000 recoveries and 8,222 deaths. (NAN)