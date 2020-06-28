Lukman Olabiyi

The Chief Judge (CJ) of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba has directed magistrates in the state to return to the courtroom.

This directive was contained in a circular issued on June 25, signed by the Deputy Chief Registrar (Admin), Mrs. Omolade Awope.

In the circular, the CJ ordered all magistrates on grade level 15- 17 to resume work and sit three times in a week. Magistrates between grades level 13-14 are to sit twice a week. The magistrates were ordered to deliver pending judgment/ruling in their various courts.

Administrative magistrates were also ordered to prepare a roaster for the sitting of the magistrates in their various districts/sub districts. Magistrates were ordered to strictly comply with the COVID-19 directives in respect of sittings.

It was also stated that only urgent criminal applications and overnight criminal cases should be heard by the magistrates for now. The circular further barred the magistrates from conducting fresh trials or part-trial.

The CJ told them to wait for further directive from him as to when courts could fully discharge other duties.