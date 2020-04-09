An elder statesman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Razak, has commended residents for supporting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu by complying with the stay-at-home order. He said their cooperation with Sanwo-Olu has made his job of combatting coronavirus disease (COVID-19) easier and effective:

“Compliance with the restriction order is a major act towards reducing the risk of spreading the deadly disease, because prevention is better, safer and cheaper than cure.”

He gave kudos to Sanwo-Olu for “the swift manner he handles the issue of the dreaded coronavirus. His performance has reinforced the need for a special status for Lagos State. The people of the state should double their support and cooperation for Sanwo-Olu in the way he is tackling the pandemic.

“Sanwo-Olu’s success story has turned Lagos State to a trusted destination and referral point for other states, including Abuja, the seat of power. He and his team deserve to be praised for making Lagos a saving grace for the country and beyond.

“His swift reaction in handling the fearful ailment showed the level of preparedness of his administration towards tackling the dreaded disease that has become the talk of the town globally.”

The former public transportation commissioner enthused that, with the trending performance of Sanwo-Olu, “Lagos State would soon attain a Special Status it deserves under the APC Federal administration.”