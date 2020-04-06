Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Lagos State government has confirmed that two COVID-19 patients have been discharged from its facility having tested negative twice.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who broke the news on his Twitter handle on Monday, said the patients were female.

He said: “Dear Lagosians, I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today (Monday) two more female patients have recovered fully and have tested negative for COVID-19 twice consecutively. They have been discharged from the facility.”

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late on Monday night confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 238.

NCDC, in a tweet, indicated that the cases were confirmed in Kwara (2), Edo (2), Rivers (1) and FCT (1).

It said: “As at 09:30 pm, 6th April, there are 238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. A total of 35 patients have been discharged with five deaths.”

Meanwhile, breakdown of cases by state indicated that Lagos is still at the top of the list with 120 cases, FCT- 48, Osun- 20, Oyo- 9, Edo- 11, Bauchi- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Kaduna- 5, Ogun- 4, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Benue- 1, Ondo- 1 and Kwara- 2.