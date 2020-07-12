By Moshood Adebayo

Fifty-six COVID-19 patients has been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation centres across the state.

The current figure brings to 1897, the number of COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.

Lagos State Governor and Incident Commander of the pandemic disease, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement said the discharged patients were 12 females, 44 males including 9 foreign nationals.

He said the patients were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID 19.

Of the patients; 25 were from Gbagada, 5 from Agidingbi, 8 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 3 from Onikan and 15 from LUTH Isolation Centres.

While reminding residents that COVD 19 is real, the governor urged them ”to continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government for a COVID19-freeLagos”