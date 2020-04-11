Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Lagos State Government has confirmed that four COVID-19 patients have fully recovered and have been discharged from its facilities.

State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who confirmed the development in a tweet on Saturday, disclosed that the patients are all male.

“Dear Lagosians, today (Saturday) four more patients; all male, including an 11-year-old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society,” the tweet said.

The governor appealed to residents to support the government to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by complying with the stay-at-home order, practice social distancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene.

“We are on a steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good.”

The governor reassured frontline health workers responding to the pandemic that the state appreciate them and will continuously do everything possible to strengthen the health system for the benefit of all.

He added: “Lagos will take care of its health workers. Thank you for always being ready, hardworking and passionate as we fight COVID-19 and other medical conditions. Thank you for your sacrifice even during Easter that allows other residents to stay safely at home. We appreciate you.

“Our plan for healthcare in Lagos will touch every level from infrastructure to welfare to capacity development, and working with the Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, to improve and reach new levels.

“I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to every health worker in Lagos. You are all heroes and I can’t thank you enough. We will get through this, and we will learn the lessons from COVID-19 so we are more resilient in the future.”