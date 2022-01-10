By Chinelo Obogo

In an effort to increase the number of vaccinated residents, the Lagos State Government has entered into partnership with The Doctors Television talk show to launch COVID-19 mobile vaccination campaign initiative.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Executive Producer, ‘The Doctors’, a TV health programme, Dr. Adedayo Osholowu, said the partnership would further drive up the rate of vaccination in the state in line with the World Health Organisation’s goal of 70 per cent by April 2022.

“We realised that with the Federal Government taking delivery of 40 million COVID-19 vaccines and only 7.7 million, which is two per cent of our population vaccinated, it shows that more people need to get vaccinated, that is why we have decided to take it to strategic locations,” he said.

Managing Director, Lagos Bus Services Limited, Idowu Oguntona, said the newly acquired hospitality bus would be deployed in strategic locations across the state.