The Lagos State Government has advised residents to take responsibility by wearing face masks in public places to reduce the spread of COVID-19 disease.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health, gave the advice through his Twitter handle on Friday.

Abayomi said that residents should always wear face masks when in public spaces, in addition to regular handwashing and physical distancing to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Stopping community spread of #COVID-19 begins with you. Staying alive and safe together for a greater Lagos begins with Us! We Can Do It,” he said.

Earlier, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had tweeted, “Lagos, Wear a Mask. That’s the tweet. Take responsibility,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Also, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, advised residents to imbibe the habit of wearing face masks, and not only when they spot the police.

“Tell your husband to wear a mask.

”Tell your friend to wear a mask.

”Don’t wait till you spot the police before wearing a mask.

“The mask is not that the government is trying to punish you or being overzealous.

“A mask can save your life or someone else’s,” Hamzat said. (NAN)