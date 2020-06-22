The Lagos government, through the state Sports Commission and O’jeez Entertainment have distributed palliatives to Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (Lagos SWAN) to cushion effect of COVID-19 pandemic on sports journalists in the state.

Each of the over 250 Lagos SWAN members received bags of 5kg rice, 5kg beans, 5kg semolina/noodles, 2 liters groundnut oil, condiments and 200 ml sanitisers.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony at Molade Okoya-Thomas Multi-purpose Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, LSSC Director General, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, said the idea was to cushion the effect of the pandemic on friends of the commission.

His words: “This is in line with what Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been doing to relief the citizens during this difficult period and SWAN Lagos being our immediate constituency.

“We have no option than to extend the gesture and support to the association. We have a lot of plans for Lagos SWAN members and as we move forward together, we will seek ways to support them.”

In similar vein, LSSC Director of Grassroots Development, Kolawole Olusegun, said that SWAN was a major stakeholder in sports sector.

“We believe that Lagos SWAN is a major stakeholder in sports development, the association is our partner in progress and we’ve been working together.

Receiving the palliatives, Lagos SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun, thanked Gov. Sanwo-Olu, through Lagos State Sports Commission Chairman, Shola Aiyepeku, and his Director General, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, for the laudable gesture.