As part of measures to further curb the spread of COVID-19, the Alimosho General Hospital, Lagos on Friday inaugurated a 5-man COVID-19 response team to monitor activities in the facility.

The Medical Director, Dr Madewa Adebajo, said during the inauguration that the purpose of the team was to establish a functional monitoring group that would swiftly identify suspected COVID-19 cases as a precaution.

The team comprises of Adebajo, Head of Surgery Department, Head of Nursing, and two members of the surgical unit.

Meanwhile, the medical director also commissioned four additional modern hand washing devices at the entrances of the two Maternal Childcare centres within the Facility.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at promoting regular hand washing practice within the facility for prospective visiting patients.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that a total of seven modern public hand washing points, have been established at strategic locations within the hospital to ensure a virus free environment.

NAN also reports that currently, Lagos State has a total of 1,491 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,052 active cases, 406 recoveries and 33 deaths. (NAN)