Doris Obinna

A family of four children and their teacher who recently returned from the United States of America and suspected for COVID-19 have been isolated at the Biosecurity Facility of the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, the Lagos State Government has said.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday while giving updates on COVID-19 said that the four children and their teacher were in close proximity with someone who had coronavirus infection.

He explained that the first test carried out on them was negative, adding that a confirmation tests will still be repeated to determine the next point of action.

Abayomi also said that a man who recently returned from the UK and suspected for COVID-19 is in Isolation at the Mainland Hospital, adding that his samples have been collected and test being conducted to determine his status.

The commissioner revealed that the three suspected persons from France, England and China who had earlier been in isolation at the Mainland Hospital tested negative and have been discharged. “The index case is responding well to treatment and his viral load is going down significantly with no symptoms exhibited.”

He, however, stated that he cannot be released into the community now until the virus is undetectable and cannot infect others.

He said: “The index case is gradually recovering but we need to carry out more tests on him just to be sure of his status and if the virus is undetectable, we will repeat the test a few more times and discharge him afterwards.”

On the second confirmed case, Abayomi said that he is doing well with no major symptoms but only exhibits minor aches and pains. He added that more tests will be conducted on him based on the prevailing circumstances.

“We have given him drugs to slow down the virus and we hope his immune system will resist the virus and we will continue to keep him until he is no longer contagious,” he said.

On suspects that earlier left Lagos for other states in the country, the Commissioner said that the information has been passed on to the National Center for Diseases Control (NCDC) so that they will be tracked in the states they have gone to with the assistance of the epidemiologists from the states.

Abayomi revealed that the two passengers on the Turkish Airline who could not be traced because of wrong information have been found within 24 hours when their names were published in the media, adding that the state had already got in touch with them.