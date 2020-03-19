Sunday Ani

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have called on the state governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, to engage residents of the state on more aggressive awareness campaigns on the dreaded Corona-virus in order to prevent its spread in the state.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who raised the matter yesterday during plenary, said it would be very difficult to determine the number of people that have been affected by the virus in the state, even as he urged the state government to do more on enlightenment to prevent its spread.

He cautioned against running away from those suspected to have been infected with the virus, saying, “We should not run away from those who have the virus, neither should we wish them dead. The state government has taken positive steps on the matter by banning religious gatherings and ordering the closure of public and private schools in the state. But, the state government should do more through announcement and publicity on how to prevent its spread.

“Also, the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, should speak Yoruba language when talking about the matter so that residents of the state would have a clearer understanding of what he is saying. Many people enter commercial buses that several other people board and this virus could be transmitted through that means.

“Again, money exchanges hands every time. People that enter buses take files to their bosses in various offices. Our market men and women should meet regularly and discuss the matter and how to prevent its spread.”

Lawmakers also appealed to residents to always listen to announcements relating to the virus and ensure compliance so that its spread could be contained.

This was supported by all the lawmakers present at plenary through a voice vote. The Speaker then ordered the Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni, to send a message across to the Governor on the issue as agreed upon by the lawmakers.