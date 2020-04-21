The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSSDC), Lagos command, has distributed 500 home made and customised face masks to its officials, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A check by NAN correspondent on Tuesday revealed that the face masks were the first batch produced and they were distributed to the officials on April 20, as part of effort to combat the spread of Covid-19 in work environment.

The command is also set to embark on more productions to ensure the corps have enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to safeguard them while on duty.

NAN also recalls that the Federal Government recently appealed to tailors to commence the production of face masks to ease its shortages in the country.

The NSCDC Lagos State boss, Commandant Adeyinka Ayinla told NAN that the face masks were given to officials free.

“I have also directed that no official must embark on any task without using face mask, they must strictly comply or face sanctions,” Ayinla said.

The NSCDC Lagos commandant said the 500 masks the command gave out are first batch.

“The command is going to embark on more productions for officials,” Ayinla said.

The NSCDC boss further said the command, as part of its innitial effort to combat the spread of Covid-19 in Lagos State deployed over 1,000 corps disaster operatives on March 27.

Ayinla said that corps disaster operatives are operating in all the local governments in the state simultaneously. (NAN)