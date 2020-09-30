.. cancels parade, others

Lukman Olabiyi

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Lagos State Government has opted for a low key celebration of the 60th Independence Anniversary.

The State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that the planned parade and other activities that involve the gathering of more than 50 people should be canceled.This was disclosed in a statement issued by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho. In the statement, Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulated Lagosians on auspicious occasion and strongly advises that they should celebrate quietly at home and pray for the country. And also urged them to observe the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face masks to protect themselves and their loved ones. The governor urged Lagosians not to relax their vigilance against COVID-19 so as not to reverse the gains that the state had made in fighting the disease. “They are to keep embracing physical distancing and washing of hands with soap and water. Anybody who feels unwell should stay indoors and contact health authorities.

” The police and other security agencies have been directed to ensure that nobody flouts these directives in the interest of all of us, especially now that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is warning that a second wave of the deadly disease could occur”, the statement read in part.