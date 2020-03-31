Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has donated materials worth N3 million to the state police command.

The materials donated to the command include: Infrared thermometer, Washing hand kits, hand sanitizers, gloves, and face masks .

Presenting the materials to Commissioner of Police (CP) Hakeem Odumosu, Chairman of PCRC, Apostle Kehinde Showemimo, said the gesture was part of PCRC’s effort to support the police.

He noted that the association is concerned about the safety of police officers while carrying out their constitutional duties.

He said that the kind gesture of donating COVID19 preventive materials would also be replicated by the PCRC in all the police commands and divisions across the country.

Showemimo said that the PCRC in Lagos State embarked on the project both as part of its welfare obligations for the officers and to forestall any untoward circumstances as recently experienced by the State of New York in the U.S. where over 230 police officers were infected with Coronavirus in the course of discharging their duties.

He urged all Lagos residents to be vigilant, cooperate and support efforts and measures put in place by the government to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Apostle Showemimo ,also appealed to other well meaning organisations and good spirited individuals to support the police and other security agencies in their bid to ensure a safer and crime – free society especially during this period.

Receiving the items, CP Odumosu who was flanked by Deputy Commissioner in-Charge of Operations, DCP Mohammed Ali commended the PCRC for its kind gesture.

Odumosu assured the Committee that the preventive items would be distributed among the men and officers of the command.