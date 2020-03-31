Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has donated COVID-19 preventive materials worth N 3 million to the State Police Command.

Some of the preventive materials donated to the command includes Infrared thermometer, washing hand kits, hand sanitisers, gloves and masks.

The items were meant for all the area commands and divisions in the state.

Presenting the materials, Chairman of PCRC, Apostle Kehinde Showemimo, said the gesture was part of PCRC effort to support the police, noting that association is concerned about the safety of police officers while carrying out their duties.

He disclosed that the gesture would also be replicated by the PCRC in all the police commands and divisions across the country.

Showemimo said that the PCRC in Lagos State embarked on the project both as part of its welfare obligations for the officers and to forestall any untoward circumstances as recently experienced by the State of New York in the US where over 230 police officers were infected with coronavirus in the course of their duties.

He urged all Lagos residents to be vigilant, cooperate and support efforts and measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Apostle Showemimo appealed to other well-meaning organisations and good-spirited individuals to support the Nigeria Police and other security agencies in their bid to ensure a safer and crime-free society, especially during this period.

Receiving the items, the State Commissioner of Police, Akeem Odumosu and Mr Muhammad Alli, a Deputy Commissioner in-Charge of Operation and Administration, commended PCRC for their gesture.

Odumosu assured the association that the preventive items would be distributed among the men and officers of the Command.