Christopher Oji

Following non-compliance with the executive order of government on number of people in any gathering, the Lagos State police command has shut down worship centres, clubs, schools and event centres.

The police also said they have extended their clampdown on markets, stores, eateries, businesses and gatherings of more than 25 persons in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana said: “The Lagos State police command has in the last six days deployed its resources across the state to ensure that the guidelines and directives issued by both the Federal and state governments to prevent the spread of coronavirus are fully obeyed. The enforcement team shut down eight clubs, 15 schools, six-event centres and eight places of worship for non-compliance.

“With the directives issued by the Lagos State government on Tuesday March, 24, the enforcement will now be extended to all markets and stores, except markets that are selling food items, water, medicine, pharmacies, medical equipment and other related essential life-saving products, with effect from Thursday, March, 26.

“Corporate bodies such as financial institutions, telecommunication companies and businesses not affected by the ban should also ensure that both their employees and customers/clients are not more than 25 in number at a time. Staff should be posted to ATM stands to ensure that customers using the services space themselves to avoid body contact.

“Eateries should encourage their customers to use take away services and those who must sit in the restaurant/eatery should apply the required spacing guidelines. Eateries should not have more than 25 persons at a time, including their staff. Hotels should only operate lodging and accommodation services with minimal number of staff on duty. Conference and event halls, swimming pools and other services attracting crowds should be suspended in line with the order and directives of the government.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu , enjoined the good people of the state to obey the safety regulations put in place by the government for the benefit of everyone. Violators will be dealt with in line with extant laws. Together we can prevent the spread of COVID-19”.

However, Elkana said members of the public should pass any reasonable information or complaints regarding non compliance to the following numbers :09010512285, 09010512286, 09010512287 and 09010512288.