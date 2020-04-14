Moshood Adebayo and Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu has lamented the rising cases of the pandemic Coronavirus in the state. The state now has 203 cases with seven deaths.

Sanwo Olu, who is the incident commander, in his sixth update on the plague, however, said remarkable number of recovered persons, which he also puts at 61 so far; with 3 transfers and 2 evacuations, bringing the total number of active cases to 109.

“What this shows is that while our numbers are definitely rising on the curve, we are also maintaining a 25-30% discharge rate of our active cases which unequivocally shows that our medical interventions and management of the cases are working”, he said.

The governor also disclosed that 9 new patients – 3 females and 6 males, who have tested negative in two consecutive test readings were also discharged yesterday. “They are now free to be reunited with their families. This will now bring the total number of discharged cases to 70”, he said. He assured that his administration is boosting the capacity of its isolation centres to take up more patients

“Overall, across all our isolation centres in Yaba, Onikan and LUTH, we have the capacity to admit 275 patients. By next week, when we open the isolation centres at Landmark and Gbagada General hospitals, we will have the capacity for an additional 220 beds, including 20 intensive care units”.

He also disclosed that in the last one week, “the government had commenced an active search for cases in communities across the state, all with a view to effectively track and trace community transmitted cases”.

“This is important for us to do as we have seen a trend of community transmission in the number of recently confirmed cases, and with the population density of the state being what it is, it is thus imperative that we begin this next phase of identifying and managing new cases as quickly as possible”.

On the issue of insecurity in some part of the state and its boundary communities, the governor, lamented that cultists, miscreants and other criminals have sought to take advantage of the lockdown to unleash havoc on people.

“One of our key responsibilities as an administration is the safety and security of the lives and properties of all citizens, and we will not abandon this responsibility at any time. There is no room whatsoever in Lagos State for criminal gangs or miscreants of any kind.

“In fact, over 100 suspects have been arrested in the last 72 hours on account of disturbances. All the suspects have accordingly been charged to court”..he said.

The governor also announced that all the Medium Scale Medium Enterprises and Small Medium Enterprises who have taken the Lagos State Empowerment Trust Fund loans and other government programme loans will enjoy a three months moratorium.

This he added would further help to cushion the effect of the lack of economic activities occasioned by the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu, has directed all offices at its secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja and other government establishments across the state should remain closed for the extension lockdown period announced by President Muhammadu Buhari on Momday.