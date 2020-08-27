Lukman Olabiyi

Despite the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic activities, Lagos State recorded 81 per cent of the projected internally generated revenue for the first half of 2020.

This was disclosed yesterday by the State’s Commissoner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Sam Egube, at the event of the 2019/2020 Annual Press Conference Week Lecture, of the Lagos State Governor’s Office Correspondents (LAGOCO), with the theme “Rethinking Lagos For the Post COVID-19 Era.”

Egube, the guest speaker at the event, represented by the Special Adviser to the state governor, on Economic Matters, Mr. Lekan Balogun, disclosed that the 81 percent performance of the projected revenue for the period under review was at N432.6 billion.

The Commissioner who said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government has been able to restrategise to conform with the demands of the present realities, stressed that a good government is one which has the ability to respond when disturbances arise.

“Lagos State Economy remains the largest and arguably the fastest growing economy in Nigeria. The State’s economy was projected to grow at four per cent prior to COVID-19. However, the COVID-19 has affected the possibilities of achieving such prosperous target.

“Having looked at the half of the year budget performance, it showed that despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the total revenue recorded in performance is at 81 per cent of our initial target.”

He however, mentioned that while the state’s economy was projected to record a four per cent growth, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought in strains that demanded a contraction in the state’s budget by 21 per cent in response to constriction in economic activities.

According to him, the review of the budget was among others, necessited by lower GDP growth, decline in demands for good and services, and shortfall in revenue generation

Egube mentioned that the review in the State’s budgetary plan was effected to maintain a strong response to the effects of the pandemic on food, ensure job creation, economic stability and economic reforms for ease-of-doing business.

In his remark, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said despite the COVID-19 crisis, “governance never stopped.”

According to him, as soon as the lockdown was eased, the piloting of the state commenced which has led to the commissioning of a number of completed projects, while those undergoing execution are set for completion.

Among the projects he highlighted were brought to completion amidst the COVID-19 lockdown includes the rolling of new buses for ease of transportation, launching new boats and channel-routes for waterways; commissioning of new health facilities; housing schemes among others.

In his goodwill message, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile appreciated the members of the Governor’s press corps for the support given to Sanwo-Olu’s administration in terms of publicity of government programmes.

While urging the journalists to continue in that regards, Akosile assured Lagosians the readiness of the Governor to deliver on his campaign promises.