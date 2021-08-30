By Doris Obinna

Lagos Government would resume the administration of the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine today.

Director, Public Affairs in the state Ministry of Health, Mr Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, in a statement in Lagos, yesterday, said administration of the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine would hold across the 88 vaccination sites used during the first phase of the vaccination exercise.

The vaccination runs till September 24.

He said only persons who had received the first jab of the vaccine during the first phase of the AstraZeneca vaccination exercise in the state were eligible for the exercise.

The director advised eligible persons to present their vaccination cards between 9a.m. to 3p.m. at the vaccination sites to get vaccinated.

“There is no need for e-registration for this category of people,” he said.

He warned against mixing one brand of vaccine with another brand, saying it was not allowed.

“The Lagos State Government is working with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), to ensure that there is no confusion on which vaccines will be given to whom,” he said.

Ogunbanwo noted that the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are safe and effective against severe illness and death from COVID-19 variants including the Delta variant.

