By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has reviewed working hours and other modalities aimed at protecting public servants under its payroll.

The review was part of measures aimed at breaking COVID-19 transmission among the civil servants.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had, in December, directed civil servants in the state from Grade Level 14 and below to work from home.

Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in an internal memo, said the review had become imperative in line with the priority placed on workers’ lives by the Governor Sanwo-Olu-led administration.

Muri-Okunola said workers would only come to work twice a month in the reviewed working hours adopted to mitigate spread of the virus.

The HoS, who decried the spate at which civil servants are testing positive to the virus, argued that the development led to the adoption of twice-monthly appearance for the workers to ensure their full protection from the deadly virus.

In the memo, sent to accounting officers, Muri-Okunola urged the officers to come up with a strategy to stem the outbreak in their respective ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

“I wish to note with deep concern the spate at which officers are testing positive to COVID-19 and hereby enjoins all accounting officers to come up with duty rosters to stem the outbreak in your respective MDAs.

“The roster should be prepared with an officer having to report for duty at most, twice a month. Note that this directive is without prejudice to existing directives and only reinforces same which are in effect and compliance abysmal,” the HoS said in the memo.