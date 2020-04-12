The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter (Lagos SWAN), on Sunday applauded Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team for their efforts in curbing the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus.

Debo Oshundun, Chairman of Lagos SWAN, in a statement, saluted the doggedness of the state government in the fight against the global pandemic.

Oshundun said that the governor and his team deserved commendation as their commitment and spirited approach had curbed the spread of the virus in the state and the country at large.

“As at Saturday evening, 50 patients, including an 11-year-old boy, have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities, having recovered fully and tested negative to COVID-19.

“Without doubt, the governor and his team have done very well and we thank them for giving Lagosians hope with their novel response which have greatly helped in nipping the scourge in the bud.

“We marvel at the speed at which the isolation centres were built and other medical provisions were readily made available. Patients were given the best treatment and promptly discharged after testing negative to the virus.

“On behalf of our members, we thank the governor, his deputy, cabinet members, and the Lagos State House of Assembly, for giving succour to the good people of the state,” Oshundun said.

Oshundun also pleaded with the state government not to relent in its efforts to ensure the state was safe and COVID-19 free.

He urged Lagosians who engaged in jogging, physical exercises and playing football during the lockdown period to desist from the practice as directed by government.

“It is important to note that some individuals engage in various forms of physical activities in clusters contrary to the government’s stay-at-home and lockdown directives.

“Lagos SWAN hereby appeals to them to stop flouting government directives. Those who desire to engage in keep-fit exercises can do that in their respective homes.

“The stay-at-home directive will only last for few weeks and we will all go back to our normal lives. Government’s social distancing directive is in the interest of us all,” Oshundun said. (NAN)