The Lagos State Government says that it will begin enforcing its directive that all markets and stores not trading in essential items be closed as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Lagos has recorded 32 cases of the virus, according to the latest Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) COVID-19 case update, the highest incidence, and the epicentre of the virus, in the country.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Special Adviser to State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Central Business Districts, Mr Olugbenga Olanrewaju, who indicated that officials will commence enforcement of the state government’s directive on public gatherings.

Mr Olanrewaju, however, “expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance and implored all business premises, traders and customers not affected by the directive to maintain strict hygiene and practice social distancing while conducting their businesses within the CBD,” as contained in a tweet by the Lagos State Government’s verified Twitter account.

Business owners who refuse to comply with the state’s directive on public gatherings, according to the Special Adviser, will be “shut down and penalised.”

Olanrewaju urged “open markets and store owners affected by the directive not to open for business but stay home as instructed.”

The Special Adviser also warned that any business owner that refuses to comply with the State government's directive on social gatherings will be shut down and penalised@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @lagos_cbd #LASG #ForAGreaterLagos — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 26, 2020

Further measures being taken by the government include a mass public disinfection, the state having taken delivery of specialised antiviral disinfectant equipment for the purpose “as part of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s aggressive efforts to combat the novel Coronavirus in the State.

“The fumigation machines, which are in their hundreds, would be deployed to every part of the metropolis for sterilisation of public surfaces,” according to a statement by the government.