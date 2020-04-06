Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has directed a total lockdown in the state for a period of seven days with effect from Thursday 9 April to fumigate the 17 local government areas as measures to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Lalong disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing at Government House in Jos and said the lockdown is necessary to checkmate movement of suspected persons with the dreaded virus to the state.

“Government has concluded plans to carry out a State-wide fumigation exercise which will cover Jos-Bukuru Metropolis and all the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

“To this effect, I am directing a total lockdown, effective 12 midnight of Thursday 9th April 2020 to 11pm of Wednesday 15 April, 2020. During this period, there will be no movement of any kind except for staff on essential duty.

“This includes security Agencies; Medical and Health workers; Power and Energy Staff; Fire Service; Media; Telecom operators and Fuel Tankers.”

Lalong said the state has recorded 48 suspected cases that were investigated and found negative, adding that 25 persons have been discharged from self-Isolation and 8 persons are still under surveillance.

He noted that Plateau has secured a testing center and encouraged everybody to come out and know his status to ensure that the state is coronavirus free.

Lalong said the state has taken proactive steps to establish more COVID-19 isolation Centres in Pankshin and Shendam Local Government Areas to cover other Senatorial Districts.