Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong and members of his family have tested negative to the Coronavirus disease after carrying out a test.

A statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, said the samples of the governor and members of his family were taken two days ago by health officials and forwarded to the NCDC laboratory in Abuja for examination and they came back negative.

“Governor Lalong said he and his family decided to take the test in order to help in tackling the rising stigma that is gradually building up on the disease and making people reluctant of coming out even when they notice any symptoms.

“Coronavirus is not a death sentence and if we are not careful, people can die out of fear and stigma. I call on all our citizens particularly those who notice any symptoms of the disease including difficulty in breathing, fever, cough, sore throat, headache and general fatigue, or have had contact with any infected person to report to health officials and submit themselves for examination.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang said the state is going into a total lockdown on Thursday midnight and mobile courts have been established to ty violators.

“Plateau State goes into a total lockdown from midnight of Thursday 9th April to Wednesday 15th April 2020; the government has set up 10 mobile courts to try violators of the order.

“The establishment of the mobile courts is meant to ensure enforcement and compliance with the directive of government which is aimed at protecting the citizens from the Coronavirus pandemic and also ensuring that the entire state is fumigated.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to comply with the “no movement” order while those exempted because of their essential services are to carry their identity cards at all times.

He said the state had given out situation room emergency response numbers for members of the public to call should the need arise. The numbers which will be available 24 hours are GLO: 07057326212. ETISALAT: 08186015907.

He appealed to citizens to bear with the unusual situation and make sacrifices because the problem is not peculiar to Plateau State, but is a global challenge as the world battles this pandemic.