Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has lifted the COVID-19 lockdown in the state to provide room for the gradual recovery of the state’s economy.

He regretted that hospitals were no longer attending to people with other ailments due to fear of COVID-19 which led to deaths of some persons.

Lalong stated this on Thursday during a press briefing held at the Government House Jos, Plateau State.

‘The Lockdown earlier imposed in the state from Sundays to Wednesdays is hereby lifted until further notice.

‘The curfew imposed by the Federal Government from 10 pm – 6 am will continue to be observed until further directives are issued.’

He said that churches and mosques that have more space are allowed to accommodate more than 50 worshippers under strict observance of all the guidelines put in place by the government.

He stressed that schools remained close until further notice while markets, hotels, shops and restaurants that fail to comply with the hygiene or sanitation regulations would be will be shut down.

Lalong insisted that nobody would be allowed into public offices, banks, markets, stores, tricycles and vehicles without wearing face masks as those found guilty will be arrested and prosecuted.

He insisted that cultural festivals, anniversaries and large-scale gathering remain banned while the ban on commercial motorcycles will remain in force, except dispatch riders and other essential service operators.

Lalong urged communities to report cases of mass deaths in their localities and advised citizens to go for community testing.

Commissioner for Health Dr Ndam Lar said the state has recorded 20 death as a result of COVID-19 and not 59 as was widely reported.