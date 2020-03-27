Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong and Chairman of Task Force on Monitoring and Enforcement of COVID-19 in the state has directed security agencies to arrest those who fail to comply with the restriction orders issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Lalong in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Dan Manjang, advised citizens to abide by government directives in their own interest.

“Further to the broadcast made by the Executive Governor of Plateau State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong on measures taken to contain the dreaded COVID-19, it has been observed that many citizens are yet to comply with the restriction orders issued to prevent the outbreak of the disease in the state.

“The governor as the chairman of the Task Force on Monitoring and Enforcement has directed that beginning from today, Friday 27th March 2020, security agencies will embark on full enforcement of the measures earlier

outlined to deal with the Coronavirus disease.

“Consequently, members of the public are warned in their own interest to abide by the restriction order as security officials will arrest and prosecute anyone found violating the order.”

He noted that the restriction order includes closure of all markets except those selling food items, pharmaceuticals and cooking gas, no congregation of more than 50 people at places of worship and strict observance of 2-metres social distancing where up to 50 people congregate, as well as provision of hygiene materials such as water, soap and sanitizers.

Lalong said prohibition of street trading, street hawking, and begging, ban on weekly Sunday markets on Ahmadu Bello Way, Bukuru and environs, closure of all drinking joints, social centres and night clubs must be adhere to.

He said: “Mandatory provision of take-away packs by restaurants to avoid crowding, cancellation of all festivals and anniversaries, strict adherence to 2-metres social distancing in motor parks and inside all transport vehicles and tricycles,” must be adhered to.

Others according to him are “capture of data of inbound and outbound passengers at all motor parks in Plateau State, preliminary tests for Covid-19 at all land and air entry points into Plateau State,14 days self-isolation for overseas returnees or those who know that they have had contact with any of the confirmed cases in the country.”

He advised citizens to avoid unnecessary movement and travels adding that members of the public who exhibit any symptoms such as cough, fever, and difficulty in breathing, should immediately call the following emergency toll free numbers to report: 0703-286-4444; 0803-542-2711; 0806-548-6416; 0803-577-9917.