Zika Bobby

Everywhere you turn today you hear or read about COVID-19, a new type of coronavirus that is causing chaos, many illnesses, deaths and crashing financial markets globally.

This situation has become so frightening, and the world must take precautions, as prescribed by the WHO and other medical institutions.

Renowned for pioneering the Life Coaching industry in Nigeria and creating the first wholly coaching academy – the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy – in West Africa, Lanre Olusola said part of the precautions we need to take is managing stress as a result of fear, anxiety, worry and panic which is by far more dangerous in the long run for everyone than the coronavirus.

“The current statistics reveal that only two per cent of the population that gets the virus may eventually fall seriously ill or die. This number in itself is very far from the number of people that generally fall ill and die every day for other non-coronavirus related reasons.

I’m not trying to downplay the pandemic but if we entertain panic, fear and anxiety, our bodies will switch to toxic stress mode which causes the blood vessels around the heart to constrict, and this means there would be less blood flow and oxygen to the brain, and 1400 neurophysiological responses will potentially make us more vulnerable to several other viruses,” he said.

Olusola gave some preventive measures to include good hygiene. “Wash hands for at least 20 seconds, use sanitizer, avoid large crowds. Drink water optimally – hydrate your system, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands and avoid close contact with people who are sick, put some distance between yourself and other people. At least two metres is recommended by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions should consult more regularly with their healthcare provider for additional steps to protect themselves. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your inner elbow when you cough or sneeze. Immediately dispose of used tissues. Frequently clean and disinfect touched surfaces like tables, doorknobs, light switches, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. Remember that the virus can live for at least 12 hours and up to 3 days—on surfaces, so just wash your hands with soap immediately you touch any surface or wear gloves when you touch public surfaces,” he said.

He advised that one should maintain a positive mindset to stay alive.