Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA) has announced various palliatives to cushion the adverse impact of the COVID-19 on the operations of outdoor advertising practitioners in the state.

Prince Adedamola Docemo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of LASAA, who disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos recently said the agency has decided to waive the permit fees for outdoor practitioners spanning three months from April to June 2020, following the approval of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor,

“This represents 25 percent of the outdoor practitioners’ bill for the year 2020,” he said.

He added that the agency is also willing to offer a special discount to all outdoor advertising practitioners that are ready to offset their 2019 outstanding bills completely and immediately. “This will, however, be done on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

Prince Docemo explained that a revised bill for this year will be sent to all registered outdoor advertising practitioners with a letter detailing the terms and conditions attached to the rebate, adding that a major condition is the practitioners’ readiness to settle all 2019 outstanding bills as well as the outstanding payment for January to March 2020.

He said a formal letter has been sent to the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) and other stakeholders in the industry intimating them of the new developments.

He expressed optimism that the initiative will go a long way to demonstrate the agency’s resolve to help the industry grow as well as cushion the negative effect of the pandemic on outdoor advertising business in the state.

“We hope the members of the outdoor advertising industry will reciprocate this good gesture from the state by ensuring prompt payment of all their obligations to the agency as this will help the state’s agenda to achieve accelerated infrastructure development.”

Prince Docemo remarked that the palliatives have become imperative because the advertising sector and the economy at large had been badly hit by the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly the outdoor advertising industry.

He noted that most advertisers had suspended or cancelled their advertising contracts for the year 2020, a situation that made revenue collection an enormous task for the agency.

He said that the aftermath of the pandemic has left many businesses struggling and on the brink of collapse, adding that as an organisation that listens, it became necessary for the agency to take appropriate steps in assisting small businesses under its regulatory purview.

The CEO said the OAAN had on behalf of its members repeatedly requested for the agency’s intervention and support to cushion the effect of the pandemic on their businesses.

“You have spoken and we have listened and showed empathy. As an agency, we believe this will go a long way to demonstrate our readiness to support businesses in the state,” Prince Docemo said.

He assured members of the public that the agency would continue to raise the bar when it comes to outdoor advertising regulation while also striving for the outdoor advertising industry to flourish.

Maltina appreciates Lagos State Government for honouring School Games medalists

•Celebrates Teachers’ Day

Maltina has joined the rest of the world to celebrate Teachers on International Teachers’ Day as the excitement settles on the recently concluded Maltina School Games. Nigeria’s number one malt drink also sends a nod of appreciation to the Lagos State Government for its effort in recognising the students who represented the state excellently and won medals at this year’s maiden edition of the Maltina School Games.

In appreciation of the state government’s effort in honouring all 37 medal-winning students from Lagos State who participated in the Maltina School Games competition, Funso Ayeni, the National Trade Marketing Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc., said, “The bedrock of sustainable sports development is school sports. Sports are essential for the overall well-being, development of social, and leadership skills of school students. Many great sportsmen and women developed themselves while they were in school because they were given the right support.”

“This is why Maltina is particularly grateful to the Lagos State government for the recognition given to the event, the support received from the other participating States of Anambra, Kano and the Federal Capital Territory and the students who came fully to represent their States and won medals. This State-led recognition and support speaks volumes about how committed the States are to sustainable sports development”, he concluded.

On celebrating International Teachers’ Day, Kehinde Kadiri, Portfolio Manager – Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Nigerian Breweries Plc, commented “For all the work they do in nurturing dreams, in creating and sustaining structures for these students to be able to pursue their passion, we celebrate teachers across the country and the world. We couldn’t have achieved what we did at the Maltina School Games without the selfless service of teachers.”

“Maltina is committed to supporting platforms such as the Maltina School Games for young people to explore their talents. We were excited to see the display of sportsmanship spirit exhibited in the maiden edition of the Maltina School Games which held earlier this year.”

“Maltina continues to champion young Nigerians to access their freedom of expression to become whatever version of themselves they wish to be. With the introduction of two new exciting Maltina flavors – Vanilla and Pineapple – Maltina has expanded the range of ways its loyal consumers can explore their creativity”, she concluded.

During a reception ceremony held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere on Thursday 17th September, the Lagos State Government honoured all 37 medal-winning students representing Lagos State who emerged from the Maltina School Games competition with training kits. The event also witnessed the official handover of the Overall Best State Trophy to Lagos State for emerging as the State with the most medal wins during the National finals of the Maltina School Games held on 11th, March 2020.

Maltina School Games sets precedent in school sports with the maiden edition and intends to keep that in the coming years as a leading inter-school game for young Nigerians across the country.

Nigeria @ 60: Lagos partners Fly Africa to put Nigeria on world map

It was all cheers and gleeful celebration at the indoor sports hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, as Fly Africa, an initiative of Outori Limited, in conjunction with the Lagos State Government, broke a Guinness World record in celebration of Nigeria’s diamond jubilee Independence anniversary. The event, which was tagged Sweet 6ixty event, was monitored by officials of the Guinness Book of Records and spectators watched in bated breath as 150 volunteers arranged 60,000 world’s largest anniversary logo made with cupcakes.

Speaking during the landmark event, the Managing Director of Fly Africa/Outori Limited, Mr. Wole Olagundoye, the Managing Director of Outori Limited, noted that the Sweet 6ixty initiative was created to inspire and educate Africans, through live experiences, to rise up to their great potentials by taking actions that will move the African continent forward. He stated that “Only Africans can make Africa succeed, our own destiny is not in the hand of other nations but right in ours and we must seize this moment to make the necessary change”.

In her opening remark, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, said that rather than enriching other countries through international tour, we want to change the narrative by making our state a more beautiful city where international tourists can visit and invest their money. “Lagos State occupies a significant position in the history of this country economically, historically, financially and numerically; that is why the state is often referred to as a mini-Nigeria. More efforts would be channeled towards the development of the State’s local tourism sites and promotion of local creativity”.

This event was supported by Dangote Sugar, Princess Cakes & Choice Bakers, Grand Cereals Limited, Hip TV, Kraks TV, Flour Mills of Nigeria and La Casera and Bold soft drinks.