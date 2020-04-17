The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), has expressed sadness over the death of one of Late Ken Saro-Wiwa’s sons, Mr Menegian Saro-Wiwa, from the Coronavirus (COVID-19), in the UK.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chief Keeper Gbaranor, Chairman, MOSOP National Transition Council, on Friday in Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Menegian, born in 1970, was the last surviving son of the late activist.

MOSOP said in the statement that the news of Menegian’s death was received via mail by his UK based twin sister, Mrs Noo Saro-Wiwa, who confirmed that her brother died of the disease on Thursday.

The Ogoni people’s umbrella body, condoled and shared the pain of his immediate family, and called on the entire Ogoni people to pray for other surviving members of the Saro-Wiwa lineage.

“We are, however, consoled in the fact that the good works and legacy bequeathed to us by our hero, Late Ken Saro-Wiwa, would remain indelible,” MOSOP said in the statement.

Excerpts from the mail on the news of Late Menegian’s death read: “We said goodbye to my brother, Gian, on Monday.

“He had Covid-19 combined with underlying health conditions.

“Gian was the smartest and most talented of all of us: a champion sprinter at school, a poet, an artist, budding engineer, a self-taught guitarist and pianist; but mental health issues limited his life from age 16.

“He is survived by a son, Mr Louis Menegian.

“I took a photo of him a few months ago before he was hospitalised. We were singing Hysteria by Def Leppard, a song we both love.

“Although, the side-effects of medications had altered his athletic physique, the photo still captured Gian’s essence: a kind and beautiful soul.

“Always wanting the best for his family, always praying for our future and success, while being eternally optimistic about his own,” Noo wrote. (NAN)