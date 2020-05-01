Doris Obinna

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Days Saints has been praised for donating medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other materials worth US$40,00 to the Lagos State Government to help fight the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The items, which were handed over to officials at the Lagos State Ministry of Transport Warehouse in Lekki, Lagos, included, shoe covers, safety goggles, surgical masks, and surgical gowns, hand sanitisers, toiletries and buckets.

Commending the church, while receiving the items on behalf of the Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, Mr. Jide Rasak said such donations would go a long way in supporting doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers in the state.

He thanked the church and praised it for deeming it necessary to support the state government at this critical time of health challenge.

“The items received would be handed over to those in-charge and be rest assured that it will be judiciously used for the purpose of fighting COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Speaking earlier, while presenting the items, the church’s Area 70, Elder Christian Chibundu, said the church was donating the items to appreciate the Lagos State Government, doctors, nurses and all frontline healthcare workers who are working tirelessly in making sure that the COVID-19 spread is contained.

According to him, the Church had, in several years, been contributing to the need of the government and society through the Charity organisation of the Church.

He asked Nigerians to observe rules outlined to be safe from COVIS-19, while they have faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

He said: “We should have faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. With him, all things are possible. I believe strongly there is need for prayer as well as faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. It does not end there. We need to also work while obeying the government on laid down rules and tips in the fight of COVID-19.

“For example, social distancing, regular hand washing, staying at home during the lockdown is of paramount important to be able to win this war.”

On why the church engages in humanitarian service, Elder Chigbundu said: “Doing things in the Lord’s way has always been our standard. The Church is structured and has its own way of reaching the indigents through the welfare. The Church still has food items that would be distributed on a later date. This is to ensure that it gets to the right people at the right time.”

He urged the general public to be law abiding, adhere to all instructions and directive given out by the government to be able to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

On his part, the church’s Regional Manager, Nigeria, Mr. Charles A. Adebayo, said the items were worth US$40,000.

He said: “The donation is made by the humanitarian arm of LDS Charity, which was established 1985 during the Ethiopia famine and since then, stuffs like this have been going on across the world.

“Before the advent of COVID-19, the church has been impacting on the grassroots through other means. For example, renovating schools, refurbishing hospitals building, providing clean water through boreholes, providing medical equipment, eye glasses, resuscitation of infants and so on.

“It has always been our core duty and we will continue with it even after COVID-19.”

The Church Director of Communication, Mr. Ikpe Nkanang, said the Church was unique in its welfare programme.

According to him, “when this virus broke out, there is an understanding that since people are indoors because of the lockdown, they however still have needs that must be met.

“So it is important that organisations or individuals, who can give out, to rise to the challenge of helping indigents in the society.

“The Church is still planning to reach to about 3,000 indigents in the society. We are working with some government agencies, and community development association (CDAs) to ensue that the very poor in the society are reached, to enjoy the food palliative that the Church is going to donate.

“We urged every well meanings Nigerian to rise to the occasion by ensuring that lives are touched during this pandemic. With this little act of kindness to the very poor, we make the world a better place for all.”