Fred Itua, Abuja

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has kicked against the violation of the principle of social distancing by senators during plenary Tuesday.

Lawan who made the open observation while reading votes and proceedings of last Tuesday’s sitting for adoption.

He urged senators at the back row of the chamber to sit far apart from one another in line with the precautionary measures against spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Distinguished colleagues, as leaders and lawmakers, please let us ensure that the principle of Social Distancing is observed. The principle is not observed at the back seats going by the way distinguished colleagues are seated.

“Please, let the principle be reflected straight away by ensuring the required gaps between the seats,” he said.

A few minutes after the admonition, the Senate President was forced to repeat the caution when he told Senator Uche Ekwunife she was too close to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Lawan added that all senators should ensure that their face mask is on at all times in the chamber.

He specifically urged that any senator who speaks should do so with the full use of the face mask.