Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A lawmaker representing Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Federal Constituency in the federal House of Representatives, Hon Uju Kingsley Chima, has come to the aid of his constituents in the face the COVID-19 challenges.

Besides donating food items, medicaments and cash to the women and vulnerable people in his constituency to cushion the effect of the coronavirus lockdown, the lawmaker also distributed generators, grinding machines, among other packages, necessary for the recipients to set up small scale businesses.

Speaking during the presentation of the items in the three council areas of Ohaji-Egbema, Oguta and Oru West, Chima stated that he was more worried about how the people will cope after the COVID-19 pandemic more than what they can eat now.

He noted that the idea of handing out palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown may be appealing and tend to tackle the immediate challenges, but may not be sustained after the pandemic, hence the need to empower the people with a viable means of livelihood that will sustain them after the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the lawmaker, his gesture is a way of giving back, especially to the women of his constituency.

“What we have done today, more importantly, is to equip our people for the post-COVID-19 challenges. The food items and other palliatives can sustain us now but the greater challenge is ahead of us and that is why it is important that we start making preparations now.

“Even at the national level, with the current price of oil, we all need to brace up for a tough time but we can overcome if we prepare. The time calls for prudence and hard work. We must also be conscious of the new health challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. We should stay safe by complying with the stipulated precautions by the government, such as improved personal hygiene, hand washing, social distancing among others,” the lawmaker stated.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the aid kits, adding that “whatever I can do to ensure that my people are taken care of, especially in this lockdown period, must be done because they are the ones I represent.”

Commending the lawmaker, the member representing Ohaji-Egbema Constituency at the state House of Assembly, Hon Hercules Okoro, said that Chima has always been identified with philanthropy, adding that he has addressed the fears of the people by equipping them to face the post coronavirus economic environment.

“We have always known him for taking care of his people and what he has done today will go a long way to help our people in this difficult period. We will continue to pray for him and enjoin him to continue in doing good,” Okoro said.

Also commending the legislator, a women leader, Lady Diana Nwakudo, confirmed that the lawmaker has done “marvellously well for the women.”

According to her, the aid will go a long way to assist the women to become self-reliant and take care of their immediate needs and that of their family members.

A beneficiary, Mrs Perpetual Eziohu, described the lawmaker as one of the few politicians who has demonstrated a genuine interest in helping his supporters.