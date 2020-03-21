Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru Federal Constituency of Imo State, Kingsley Chima, has admonished South-East governors to fast-track the sensitisation of rural communities in the zone on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Chima, in a statement on Saturday, said whatever efforts the governors are making to contain the novel Coronavirus in the South-East can only be meaningful if the rural population are carried along.

The lawmaker, noting that all hands must be on deck to combat the spread of the disease, urged all stakeholders, including members of the National Assembly, to support the efforts of the governors in whatever capacity they can.

He urged the governors to work in synergy considering that the people of the zone have a culture of travelling to other parts of the country and world for business.

According to him, “our priority in containing the dreaded virus can only be achievable and meaningful if sensitisation programmes are taken to the rural dwellers.

“I feel so bad that in my interaction with some constituents a few days ago, they seem to see the worldwide concerns over the novel Coronavirus pandemic as a farce.

“With global concerns over the rapid spread of the virus, self-protection must start from the grassroots. We cannot wait until there is a huge outbreak before we act. Time to act is now,” he said.

“The South-South zone have just announced collaborative programmes on containing the virus; we must do the same in the East.

“Most states are shutting down and restricting mass gatherings, the same should be replicated in the South-East.

“As a government, protection of the lives of our people should be foremost in our hearts and policies,” the lawmaker noted.