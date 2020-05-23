Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The member representing Nsukka West at the Enugu State House of Assembly, Honourable Emma Ugwuerua has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on his efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Hon. Ugwuerua who spoke at Adada house, in Nsukka local Government on Saturday when he distributed food items consisting 10kgs of 400 bag of rice, 400 bag of beans and 600 tubers of yam to his constituents to mitigate the economic effects of COVID-19.

The event, which strictly observed social distancing, was attended by some stakeholder, town union presidents and councilors of 11 political wards in the Nsukka West constituency.

Ugwuerua said that Governor Ugwuanyi has been up and doing since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria, monitoring compliance of the border closures in the night and had fortified Enugu inter state borders to make sure that people do not enter into Enugu from other States during the lockdown.

He commended the governor for distributing palliative to various groups in enugu state, stating that “I borrowed a lift from the governor’s generosity to see that the indigent people in Nsukka West will have cause to smile.

“The food items should be given to all who deserved it irrespective of political or religion affiliations of such persons,” he said.

He explained further that the palliatives was to check hunger among the indigents people in Nsukka West Constituency who were mostly affected by lockdown order of the Government occasioned the the pandemic.

The lawmaker who is the House Committee Chairman on Judiciary, Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges, announced that he has concluded plan to take a sensitization campaign against covid-19 to the rural dwellers.

“Very soon I will champion a sensitization campaign against Covid-19 to the eleven wards under my constituency to enlighten our people on the deadly nature of the virus.

“Do not allow anybody to deceive you that coronavirus is not real thousands of people that have died across the globe is eloquent testimony that the virus is and deadly, “he said.

In his remark, the council chairman of Nsukka LG chief Patrick Omeje who was represented by Hon. Paully Eze, the special Assistant to the Chairman on political issues commended the lawmaker for demonstrating true love to his constituents at this challenging time, called on well to do individuals in the state to emulate the lawmaker by giving succour to the needy around them.

Also speaking, Hon. Celestine Ugwoke, Leader Nsukka Legislative council described Hon. Ugwuerua as a good leader who is known for charity even before he was elected into public office, he assured that councilors in synergy with President General of town unions would ensure that only the vulnerable people were given the food items.

Hon. Tony Ugwu, former chairman of Nsukks LG who graced the occasion while thanking the lawmaker urged the people to always observe all the world Health Organization snd Government directives on COVID-19.