Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Livinus Makwe, has donated 3,000 bottles of 250ml hand sanitisers to his constituents.

Makwe, in a statement on Sunday, said the gesture was to complement the efforts of the Ebonyi State government in preventing the spread of COVID-19 to the state.

The lawmaker implored his constituents to adhere strictly to all the guidelines and directives given by both the federal and state governments to contain or prevent the spread of the virus.

He commended the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, for building and donating a virology centre to the Alex Ekwueme University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, which is today the only centre for testing for COVID-19 in the entire South East.

“In Ebonyi State, our proactive governor has been in the lead and have taken several decisive steps which has kept Ebonyi State free of the virus till date. We continue to pray that the virus never births in Ebonyi State.

“The Virology Centre built and donated to the Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki by the Ebonyi State Government is today the only medical facility in the entire South East and South-South region for testing the COVID-19 virus, courtesy of His Excellency, Engr David Umahi Nwaeze.

“In this regard and in order to complement the efforts of His Excellency, I have procured three thousand 250ml bottles of hand sanitizers to be distributed to our people in Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency. It is my hope that this assists in preventing the spread of the virus in OHANIVO Federal constituency and our state at large,” Makwe stated.