TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dumnamene Dekor, has applauded Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for keeping to his promise to reduce the hardship occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic and the sit-at-home measure to checkmate its spread in the state.

Dekor made the declaration shortly after the governor’s palliative were delivered to the people of Gokana and Khana Local Government areas of the state.

The federal lawmaker, who was a former Commissioner for Works, described Governor Wike’s distribution network of the palliative as equal to none, saying that the most vulnerable group targeted by the initiative was readily captured.

Dekor, on behalf of Khana/Gokana constituents, thanked the governor for remembering his people in this time of great need, describing the gesture as “one great good turn deserving another”.

According to the lawmaker, Khana and Gokana indigenes have always seen the governor as one of them and supported him accordingly.

Dekor, who was also a former Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, expressed optimism that the trying (COVID-19) period would soon be over.

He said at the end of the pandemic, Governor Wike’s unique efforts in the extraordinary time, would be given its proper place in history and his name written in gold.

He further appealed to his constituents to continue to exercise patience and pray for the early end of the coronavirus pandemic and also continue to support Governor Wike-led administration by being law abiding.

Also, he appealed to them to obey the directives and precautionary measures against COVID-19, as ordered by the state government, to stay safe.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has commended the people of Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency for peaceful inauguration of ward executives of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) across the two LGAs.

He particularly commended the people for observing social distancing, wearing of face masks, washing of hands, use of alcohol-based sanitizers and other directives given by the party, for the conduct of the swearing in ceremony for the officials.

Dekor also applauded Wike and the leadership of the party for making PDP formidable in Rivers.