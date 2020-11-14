Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman House Committee on Navy and Member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has presented N45, 000,000 free interest loan to business community in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State who are battling daily for survival.

He noted that the loan was to assist businessmen in the community to resuscitate their businesses after the devastated effect of COVID-19 pandemic in the area.

Hon. Gagdi who disclosed this on Saturday during the Commissioning of the New APC Secretariat and the flagging off of first phase of COVID-19 N50 million free interest loan to business community in Kanam LGA, warned that nobody should distract him with 2023 politics.

“I don’t want anybody to distract me with the politics of 2023, I am determine to concentrate on protecting the lives and prosperity of my constituents and to address their plights through providing dividends of democracy to the people.”

Gagdi also presented 50 wheelchairs to the physically challenged persons who battling daily for survival.

He noted that he has secured the construction of 5 skills acquisitions centres to train indigent persons and construction of 5 Palaces for traditional rulers in Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State.

Gagdi said he has purchased 200 motorcycles for distribution to the youths and 400 sawing and 400 water pumping machines for farmers to encourage dry seasoning farming for food security in the state.

The Lawmaker, who constructed a new APC Secretariat for Kanam LGA, said the gesture was to strengthen the party ahead of 2023 election in Plateau.

Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) , Plateau State, Hon. Latep Dabang, who received decampees said the party is waxing stronger and stronger in the state.

Latep encouraged all APC lawmakers in the state and at the federal level to take proactive steps towards impacting positively on the lives of citizens to deepen the party at the grassroot.

Leader of the Kanam Business Community, Alh. Yusuf Inusa confirmed the receipt of N45 million interest free loan on behalf of the business community fro. Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi.

He encouraged the 11 beneficiaries to make good use of the loan which will be paid after one year to enable other businessmen to also benefits.