Lukman Olabiyi

Many commuters are back on the road as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted across the country and businesses are fast re-opening. But not many truly understand all the safety guidelines recommended by health officials. In response to the situation, Eko Centennial Lions Club has complemented the efforts of government in the fight against the pandemic by embarking on sensitisation campaigns, in addition to donating face masks to residents of Lagos.

The awareness creation and donation of face masks, which commenced at the BRT Bus Terminal in the Ikorodu axis of the state, was part of activities to mark the commencement of the 2020/2021 Lions Year.

It would be a continuous programme until the pandemic is reduced to the barest minimum.

The humanitarian service group said the initiative was part of its response to the pandemic, to bring it to a manageable level in Nigeria.

Speaking on the exercise, Eko Centennial Lions Club’s president, Monsuru Yinusa, said the programme was a follow-up on what Lions Club District 404 A1, Nigeria, under the leadership of Adetokunbo Aromolaran, has done.

The district recently donated personal protective equipment (PPE) worth $10,000 (about N4 million), to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The PPE donated included facemasks, disposable gowns, face shields, gloves and other protective medical equipment meant to serve more than 10,000 health workers.

The district governor, Aromolaran, while donating the items to the NCDC, said the gesture was to ensure that the country’s health workers were equipped to discharge their duties without grave risk to themselves.

During the sensitisation exercise in Ikorodu, face masks were given to the public. The club also enlightened the beneficiaries on the best way of wearing the masks, just as the people were educated further on how to avoid the virus.

Members of the public were also encouraged to go for test whenever they have close contact with persons who might have the virus, ato ascertain their state of health.

The group noted that the virus was a curable one and commuters should not panic if anyone contract it. They should quickly go to the nearest centres for examination, the group counselled.

On tips that would help in avoiding spreading or contracting the virus while taking public transportation, commuters were urged to always wear face masks and avoid touching their faces with their hands.

They were also counselled on the importance of using alcohol-based hand gel to decrease the risk of infection.

“It is well-known that people can contaminate their masks with their hands. Therefore, hand hygiene needs to be maintained. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60 per cent alcohol and then wash your hands with soap and water when you arrive at your destination.

“Please, remember, if you are not feeling well, it’s important to stay home and not to use public transportation. Consider travelling during non-peak hours when there are likely to be fewer people,” Yinusa said.

Commuters were advised to avoid eating on their journey, if possible, so that they wouldn’t be taking off their facemasks frequently.

It was, however, stated that, if the face masks would be taken off for eating or drinking, then carrying disinfectant wipes would be helpful.