Residents of Kuje Area Council, FCT, have called on the Federal Government, to provide them with palliatives to help cushion the hardships of the 14 days lockdown order.

Some of the residents who spoke in separate interviews with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kuje on Thursday said such paliatives would help reduce the stay-at-home- induced hardship during the lockdown, especially those who reside in the rural communities.

Mr Abraham Azaki, a resident of Kuchiyako Area in Kuje, said government should provide relief materials to satellite towns promised during the Presidential broadcast on Sunday.

Azaki said, “I think the government needs to step up; this is the first time government is making laws and people are obeying.

“We only hear promises from the television and nothing has been on ground for now.

“We only heard that relief materials will be given to the satellite towns which we are yet to see but people are still expecting.

“As I talk now, I can’t afford a face mask because it is now N500 against N50 and people are in hardship,” he said.

Mr Ade Ogunde, a resident at Tipper Garage Area, said he had no problem staying at home but noted that staying indoors without food and money was unbearable for him as a family man.

Ogunde said government should provide some incentives to the residents to cushion their burden “and make it easier for them to obey the stay at home directive.

“The situation is unbearable for now but we still thank God because we still manage to move around.

“Government should urgently come up with paliative measures so that the people can get some comfort during the 14 days lock down,” he said.

Another resident, Mr Adam Mufesu, said government should relapse the movement restriction since it could not compel relevant agencies to provide residents with adequate services as uninterrupted electricity to help the people cope with the stress of the lockdown.

Among areas visited by NAN to monitor level of compliance were, the Gomo Palace Area, Kuchiyako, Tipper Garrage, Kuje Modern Market and Kuje Area Council Secretariat.

NAN observed that those selling consumables, petty traders and beer parlour operators including residents within the environs, bitterly complained that the lock down was also affecting their businesses and daily lifestyles.

Security personnel were seen around Kuje environs, monitoring and enforcing compliance of government’s directives on the 14 days lockdown and other social restriction directives. (NAN)