High Commissioner of Nigeria in Windhoek, Namibia, Ambassador Lilian Onoh, has commended the Association of Nigerians in Namibia (ANINAM) for providing palliative to cushion the effects of COVID-19 lockdown on Nigerians in the country.

Last week, ANINAM in conjunction with the High Commission of Nigeria in Namibia, distributed money and food items to 70 Nigerian students and citizens across Namibia, who were affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to ANINAM President, Dr Jude Osakwe, the initiative by the group to ask Nigerian citizens in Namibia to raise money for their stranded brothers and sisters met a swift response, adding that “in a matter of days, many donated food items ranging from cartons of milk, bags of rice, packets of yam powder, canned meat, oil and other food items.

“Many others contributed various sums of money from their savings. The association quickly asked all the regional vice presidents to help in collating the list of students and citizens who were seriously affected (mainly small business owners who were shut down due to the lockdown) and eventually, there were 79 verified Nigerian citizens and students that needed help.”

The group made a donation of NamDollar70,000.00 to the affected citizens, translating – Nam$1,000.00/NGN24,000.00 per person.

After the donation, the president and the executive embarked on the distribution of the funds and food items to the affected citizens, as well as making further preparations for those most severely affected, in case the lockdown is extended.

The affected citizens expressed their immense gratitude for the outreach by ANINAM and the High Commission of Nigeria in Windhoek, which provided immediate and much needed succour during the difficult days following the lockdown.

The High Commissioner, commending the association and citizens for their proactive action, thanked all the Nigerians that contributed towards the relief effort.