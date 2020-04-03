The lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the epicenters of the fast-spreading Covid-19 as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari to check the march of the deadly virus is quite understandable. It is one way to prevent the disease from escalating and killing more people. The presidential order, though belated, is in line with global best practices in halting the spread of Covid-19. And if the pandemic continues to rise despite the current measures put in place, the country may likely go for a total lockdown.

Many stakeholders are even calling for a total lockdown of the entire country now. They believe that it is the best way to tackle the pandemic and defeat it. They have argued that countries that have joked with such measure have paid dearly for their inaction. And they don’t want Nigeria to make such a huge mistake in the fight against the pandemic. The increasing nature of the disease in Nigeria has shattered the myth that it does not affect the black man or that it is the disease of the rich and the affluent. It has also debunked the myth that the African environment does not allow the virus to survive.

The reality on ground is that the disease is not a respecter of persons, race or status. It affects the rich and the poor. It affects all people the world over. Ignorance also helps to spread the pandemic. However, the good news is that it is never a death sentence. Many people have survived it while many people have also been killed by the disease. Another fact is that the disease is preventable. But before the country can be locked down, the government must do certain things first to ensure that the citizens do not suffer unduly because of the escalating disease.

One of the measures the president mentioned in his broadcast to mitigate the effect of Covid-19 is conditional cash transfer. Another is the three-month repayment moratorium placed on TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans. Before the advent of Covid-19 in the country, the economy cannot be said to be upbeat. The economic growth forecast was nothing to write home about because the population growth was far ahead of economic growth and inflation was on the rise. We had problem with rising poverty and unemployment. We are one of those countries with severe housing problem.

The price of our crude oil at international market was not steady and the government’s diversification drive is moving at a very low pace. The effect of the lockdown in Lagos is already telling on the citizens. Some people are finding it difficult to find food to eat. At the same time, some people also rush to buy available food items, including bags of pure water. There is scarcity of essential commodities while prices of some food items have gone up. The strategies to contain the pandemic, including the lockdown, should be in line with our peculiarities. It has already shut down most businesses and there are fears that many businesses may likely fold should the lockdown go further. The only means of easy movement now in some parts of Lagos still remains the Okada, Keke Napep and mini buses.

For the present lockdown to work effectively, government must ensure that there is potable water for the citizens. It must ensure that there is enough food for Nigerians as well as medical supplies. There should be no disruption of food supply chains across the country. There is no doubt that many citizens in Lagos do not have access to running water to wash their hands as recommended. Many may also not have the money to buy sanitizers, face masks and hand gloves. Many may not have money to buy what they need. Therefore, lockdown in a slum settlement where there may be 30 or more people in one yard or compound may be difficult to observe considering that the occupants have common toilet and bathroom and even kitchen.

Another poignant issue is that many Lagosians are self-employed and depend on daily earnings for sustenance. With the two weeks lockdown, it will not be easy for them to keep body and soul together without being given some palliatives to cushion the effect of the disease. Agreed that the government has promised giving them food and establishing temporary markets for selling foods, another issue is for the items promised to get to those that actually need them. The federal government’s conditional cash transfer did not trickle down when it was disbursed towards the 2019 election, what is the assurance now that it will get to the real target group and vulnerable people in the society?

Many old people and indigent people were missed out of the conditional cash transfer in many states across the country. In fact, the implementation of the conditional cash transfer, TraderMoni and FarmerMoni was politicized. Those who were not members of the ruling party or their sympathizers reportedly excluded from the exercise. Therefore, any cash transfer at this point in time without adequate data base of the beneficiaries is bound to be an exercise in futility. Some people might use the exercise to enrich themselves.

Conditional cash transfer would have worked if Bank Verification Number (BVN) can be used to reach those involved and other Nigerians who may need it. There is need to have the data of unemployed Nigerians, the aged and the vulnerable group and those that would need palliatives in a period like this. Government should acquire more testing kits so that many Nigerians can be tested. Testing is one of the best ways to curtail the spread of the pandemic. Government should also be making elaborate plans to handle many cases should the situation arise.

Government should build hospitals that can take thousands of beds in preparation of such emergency. All the 36 states of the federation must keep measures in place to contain the virus. They should strengthen measures to ensure that the pandemic does not escalate. Let no state ever think that it is free from the pandemic yet. There is no room for complacency. Religious organizations are advised to observe all measures put in place by the government to stem the spread of the disease. It is not good that some religious bodies have defied government’s order and held services.

They should desist from such practices that will further enhance the spread of the pandemic. The religious bodies should be reminded that obedience is better than sacrifice and in a matter like Covid-19; they should be prepared to obey a constituted authority. In ensuring that people observe the lockdown, the law enforcement agencies should not brutalize the citizens. They should also not extort money from them. They should listen to those they found on the road, ascertain why they are on the road before acting. People can be on the road for so many reasons, including health emergency. The war against Covid-19 should not be left for government alone. All Nigerians must play their part to ensure that the pandemic is halted.