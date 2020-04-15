Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reassured Nigerians that the emerging opportunistic crimes that have been recorded in some parts of the country as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown will soon be crushed.

The ruling party in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, assured that in line with the directive from President Muhammadu Buhari during his broadcast, a major and coordinated offensive by the Police, Army, Navy, Airforce and Department of State Services (DSS) will soon be deployed against the miscreants.

APC further warned that it will not tolerate extra-judicial killings by any community in the name of protecting itself, cautioning the citizens that no level of hardship should push them into crime and criminality.

“The key responsibility of government remains ensuring the safety and security of lives and property of all citizens. From the renewed and intensified Boko Haram counter-insurgency to the enhanced offensive against emerging crimes in other parts of the country, the government would continue to take bold steps to secure the country and the citizenry.

“In line with the directives of President Buhari during his broadcast on Monday, a major and coordinated offensive by the Police, Army, Navy, Airforce and DSS is underway against the miscreants.

“There is no dispute about the hardships being faced by many citizens as a result of the unavoidable lockdown. However, we must resist criminal elements trying to exploit the situation and in the process inflicting further hardships on already stressed fellow Nigerians.

“In responding to this ugly situation, we would like to caution the various vigilante groups to resist the urge to resort to unlawful and extra-judicial actions in the name of protecting communities.

“There are already disturbing reports of vigilantes terrorising innocent citizens. What we all need now is to offer ourselves support and ensure we provide as much comfort as possible for one another,” the party warned in the statement.

It further noted that: “While the government and private concerns are doing their best to provide relief, we all have a responsibility to join our security services in protecting ourselves and communities from miscreants.”

APC also boasted that: “Nigeria is recording great success in tracking, testing suspected cases and generally containing further spread of the COVID-19. We have achieved greater awareness of and adherence to public health directives as it relates to social distancing and other preventive protocols.

“We are confident that the fight against the global pandemic will be won soon and we all will be able to return to our normal lives and activities. We urge Nigerians to continue to stay safe,” the statement read.