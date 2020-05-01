For actress cum fashion entrepreneur, Belinda Effah, the COVID-19 lockdown is a blessing in disguise.

According to her, one of the major gains of the lockdown was been able to properly position her business, as well as spend quality time with her family.

“For me, this lockdown has been a blessing in disguise. I have been able to properly position my business as well as spend quality time with my family and God. I have rediscovered myself spiritually and found new ways of communicating with God. It’s been a surreal experience that I never felt before. And again, due to constant filming, I didn’t really have time for my fashion and lifestyle business, House of Belinda. So, with the excess time on my hand, I pulled my weight into House of Belinda and started planning and restrategizing. At the end of the lockdown, I hope to come out better and be at the top of my game,” she hinted.