Getting, going around!

Eleven pm Sunday night last week could be likened to doomsday. No one was sure how the lockdown will play out. In Lagos where this reporter lives, life is beginning to be like a mystery. Every one scampered home, it was like a flight away from the unknown enemy.

I ventured out, not used to nightlife, just wondering what people are doing. Last minute shopping, for people who usually are undecided, not too sure either to eat or fast during the lockdown. Some of these Thomases of the lock down and the impact went back home disappointed and angry. Every consumables out of the reach of many night time shoppers.

Shylock traders

Saturday, two days before the shut down, I drove through oyingbo/ iddo market and regretted the adventure. The road was clogged. It was no go slow, it was stand still, sweat and shove, voices and irritations for free. I got out of the car, the AC unit was killing, this pandemic does not like cold, so I walked but was careful. Apart from nosing around for something special, an exclusive, I wanted to get pepper soup ingredients.

I can’t do without pepperish soup, so got the stuff, well packaged but need to grind it.

Got a young lad to help out and got a special seat in the open market for free.

Looking for covid-19 demon

The man and his mind!! Just praying to see the covid 19 demon in the market. Rebuked a woman for using her unsanitaised hands “ testing” the wares of young lady selling cow skin( Pomo). Politely rebuked a Mallam selling dry fish for allowing prospective buyers to “ press” fish before buying.

Ha, the demon of covid 19 is on rampage. Saw a woman brought out her sanitizer and rubbed her whole body, head to toe before venturing into the overcrowded market.

Sun blazing, thank God it was over 37degrees, no where to hide, social distancing breached and bleeding, wetin go happen now?

Madam called!

My wife can be funny and she knows how to give directives. Disobey, you wait for a sermon on the mountain. Get me red oil please since you are at market she pleaded.

Oh dear, why I did I come here, ehn, I breathe out under unexplainable irritation yet it another hunting expedition. This time, it was another section of the octopus iddo market.it was sane here, and I noticed that those with deep pockets patronise this section, no shouting, shoving and curses. Just point and pay.

And after running around not for the red oil ooo, for they abound but just looking for something about covid 19.

Tired and hungry, yet worried about all the contract and contact of many people at the market, I settled for a seller possibly not distributing adulterated oil. Back home, avoided by everyone as if am covid 19 positive, I pulled my clothes, sun them and jumped into the bathroom for a thorough wash.

Sanitizer to the rescue

At the break of the pandemic, I invested in sanitizers and ensured everything and everyone were covered. To each car, a sanitizer, each room, entrance to the house and toilet. So I pulled one from the car and rubbed my hands generously. I remembered the lady who did from head to toe and I wondered. Can’t wait to get home. News hunter, God, who will remember our sacrifice?

Monday morning fresh air

Monday morning last week, early to rise and I walked through the streets after a dosage of covid 19 reports from BBC, CNN, Aljazeera. These guys were not reporting hope, just death and plenty doom. Well, fresh air soon cleared the thought and refocused my attention on the local scene. Nigeria is trying yet I can hear mumuring now and then. Joggers all over the place, but the streets mournful.

Not far from national stadium and at the heart of surulere, there were signs of full compliance.

Back home and a wash and sanitizer applied before getting to do anything.

When ID card is not enough!

With multiple indentification cards, the temperation to drive round was tempting. I hate arm chair reporting yet the fear of our poorly informed security persons troubled my courage. It’s wise to not pull identity card (s) at will before our security minders, many who hates the busy body face of Journalists. My experience counts yet I must do something. My bum bum is etching to go and head advise caution. The gun and the iD card? I walked, at least I can explain boredom

Rebellion in the air

By Wednesday last week, I can perceive rebellion. People are venturing out boldly and am sure by this weekend, soldiers may come out of the barracks in full force to enforce the lock down. Police can’t cope, the criminals and burglars are sure mapping strategy. Looting of locked up businesses may boom under the pretext of hunger. It’s a serious matter and I hope someone is listening.

NEPA dancing Eko Disco

Hmmmmm, eko disco got my surulere, folawiyo transformer removed two weeks ago. Since March 8th, we now generate our own power, noise and pollution everywhere. Got to their odunlami Lagos island office, no presence and contact phone rang endlessly like covid 19. The Masha exchange office is just a mere cash center, no customer service and from experience, they are not worth the effort to find solutions.

Prayer is the key

Love to pray? Well that’s one gain of covid 19 lock down, not excluding reading books kept in shelves for years and many not read due to pressures here and there. The life of a travel Journalist is in the hands of God. Thinking of visiting an isolation center, who is doing what and etc, . Keep hope alive, covid 19 is a school, and we shall pass through it.